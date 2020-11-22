John Harbaugh appears to wave off post-game handshake with Mike Vrabel

USA TODAY Sports

They exchanged pleasantries before the game. They exchanged none after the game.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh waved off Titans coach Mike Vrabel after Sunday’s overtime win by Tenessee.

Both were wearing face coverings, so it likely wasn’t a COVID thing. It may simply be that, in the deflating moments following a loss that sent the Ravens to 6-4 and after whatever happened before the game, Harbaugh simply wasn’t interested.

Regardless, the Titans are now 2-0 in Baltimore during 2020. And the Ravens are staring at the make-or-break game on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.