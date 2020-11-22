Julio Jones to get more information on hamstring Monday

Getty Images

The Falcons played without wide receiver Julio Jones for much of Sunday’s game and an update on his outlook for the future will come on Monday.

Jones hurt his hamstring in the first half of the game and was out for most of the remainder of the game, although he did return to catch his second pass of the game in the fourth quarter. After the game, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said, via Maria Morris of WXIA, that the wideout will learn more about the injury on Monday.

Jones missed time earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

He had two catches for 39 yards on Sunday and has 45 catches for 677 yards and three touchdowns on the season.