Ezekiel Elliott touchdown catch comes after Kirk Cousins’ fumble

USA TODAY Sports

Officials missed a penalty and a turnover in a sack of Kirk Cousins‘ on the Vikings’ first possession.

With DeMarcus Lawrence hanging onto Cousins, safety Donovan Wilson cleaned up Cousins. Wilson, though, hit Cousins in the head for what officials should have ruled roughing the passer before taking the ball away from Cousins as the quarterback sat on top of Lawrence.

Officials ruled it a sack.

The Cowboys challenged the non-fumble call, and it was reversed.

The hit to Cousins’ head was not reviewable, but the NFL likely fines Wilson for it next week.

The Cowboys got the ball at the Minnesota 30, and three plays later, they were in the end zone for a 6-0 lead after Greg Zuerlein‘s extra point was blocked by Eric Wilson.

Ezekiel Elliott had a 3-yard run, followed by an Andy Dalton 21-yard pass to rookie CeeDee Lamb. Dalton finished off the drive with a 6-yard throw to Elliott.