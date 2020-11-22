Lamar Jackson: It looked like that team wanted it more than us

Getty Images

The Ravens have lost three of their past four games, falling to the Steelers, Patriots and Titans along with a victory over the Colts. They need a miracle to repeat as AFC North champions.

Lamar Jackson expressed his frustration after Derrick Henry‘s 29-yard touchdown run in overtime sealed Sunday’s game.

“We just had two losses in a row, games we should’ve won,” Jackson said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “We had little hiccups in the game. But we’ve still got to keep fighting through it. It looked like that team wanted it more than us. They [were] playing physical. When we went up, I just feel like we took our foot off the gas. We’ve just got to keep it going, finish teams.”

The Ravens blew a 21-10 second-half lead, tied it with a field goal with 15 seconds left and then lost in overtime. It denied Baltimore a chance to avenge its playoff loss to the Titans in January.