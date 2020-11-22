Matthew Stafford is expected to start on Sunday

Getty Images

The Panthers and Lions listed their starting quarterbacks as questionable for Sunday’s game in Carolina.

It sounds like Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is a bit more questionable than Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Panthers are waiting until pregame warmups to make a call on Bridgewater’s status, but Stafford appears set to play.

Multiple reports indicate the Lions expect Stafford to be ready to go for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Stafford hurt his right thumb in last Sunday’s win over Washington, but never came out of that game and was able to practice on Thursday and Friday this week.

Chase Daniel would be the next man up if anything changes in Stafford’s condition, but it doesn’t look like the Lions will have to avail themselves of that option at this point.