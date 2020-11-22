P.J. Walker to start at quarterback for Panthers

USA Today

Despite reports that Teddy Bridgewater would be active for today’s game against the Lions, the Panthers are going with P.J. Walker as their starter.

Carolina decided at the last minute to go with Walker instead of Bridgewater, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It’s unclear what transpired at the last minute to make the Panthers go with Walker over Bridgewater. There were reports this morning that Bridgewater had seemed healthy enough in pregame warmups for the Panthers to play him.

Instead it will be Walker as the starter and Will Grier as the backup for the Panthers against the Lions.