Patriots’ postseason hopes take a hit in 27-20 loss to Texans

Posted by Charean Williams on November 22, 2020, 4:13 PM EST
Getty Images

It was a rare day for Dolphins fans as they were rooting for the Patriots. The Dolphins own the Texans’ first-round draft choice in 2021.

But the consolation for Dolphins fans is they got to see the Patriots’ postseason hopes take a hit.

Houston beat New England 27-20 to improve to 3-7. The Patriots fell to 4-6 and now face an uphill battle to reach the playoffs, which they have made every year since last missing the postseason in 2008 with an 11-5 record.

Deshaun Watson outplayed Cam Newton, completing 28 of 37 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns. Watson now has thrown for 1,432 yards with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions in the past five games. The Texans are only 2-3 in those five games.

Watson also led the Texans in rushing, going for 36 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

He got help from the Texans Defense on Sunday.

The Patriots had to settle for field goals after reaching the Houston 26 and 18 on separate drives. On their next-to-last possession, the Patriots got as close as the Houston 24.

Newton had his third-down pass battled down by J.J. Watt, one of four passes defensed by Watt on the day, and he had no chance on a fourth-down blitz by the Texans that forced a throw into the ground as he was about to be sacked.

The Patriots got the ball back with nine seconds and 71 yards to go. Newton completed a 9-yard pass to Ryan Izzo and then a 50-yard Hail Mary to the 12-yard line as time expired.

Newton went 26-of-40 for 365 yards and a touchdown.

Damiere Byrd caught six passes for 132 yards and a touchdown, a 42-yarder in the third quarter.

Permalink 27 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

27 responses to “Patriots’ postseason hopes take a hit in 27-20 loss to Texans

  2. No playoffs, and no high draft pick.

    Perfect. The long stretch of mediocrity begins (and long overdue).

  3. That lose is on coaching.

    3 man D front the entire first half giving Watson all the time to pass.

    Bad play calls on 3rd and short, running sweeps when you have a 240 pound QB.

  5. billsrthefuture says:
    November 22, 2020 at 4:15 pm
    No playoffs, and no high draft pick.

    Perfect. The long stretch of mediocrity begins (and long overdue).

    Over 70 million in cap space next season.

    Only THREE seasons since 1994 (when Kraft bought the team) with a losing record.
    I wouldn’t hold my breath on a “long stretch of mediocrity “

  10. That’s the problem with these ‘mobile’ QBs. They can have a magical season like Newton of Jackson, but the reality is [paraphrasing from Moneyball]…

    There’s Mahomes and Wilson, then there’s 50 feet of crap, and then there’s the rest of them.

  12. This should be Bill’s last year as head coach. Why not. What does he have to prove? He can’t stay there going through rebuild after rebuild that is for sure.

  14. billsrthefuture says:
    November 22, 2020 at 4:15 pm
    No playoffs, and no high draft pick.

    Perfect. The long stretch of mediocrity begins (and long overdue).
    _________________________________________________________________
    You’re probably right about no playoffs, but I think NE will probably get a top 10 pick in the ’21 draft. Also, NE as of right now has 11 picks in said draft, and over 70 million in cap space.
    I don’t think you’ll see a “long stretch” of mediocrity as long as Belichick is in NE.

  17. Good defensive win by Houston. They aren’t a bad team really, they just need a franchise QB and they will be set.

  19. Did NE practice defense this week? Say what you will about Newton but this one is on whomever drew up that D game plan.

  20. All I hear is that Belichick is the greatest coach of all time. While he is the best coach in the league, he had Brady all those years to cover up moments of subpar defense. Look at how bad his defense was during those 2011 and 2017 super bowl runs.

  21. I’m getting a little frustrated, I was promised a rude awakening and I still haven’t received it.

  22. curtis20 says:
    November 22, 2020 at 4:53 pm
    The run is over homers. BB is toast Cam sucks and everyone is happy.


    So you’re one of the Patriot CRYBABIES that didn’t watch the game .
    Cam played fine that lose wasn’t on him.

  23. A team like the Ravens saw its postseason hopes take a hit, the Patriots were dead in the water a month ago

  27. Patriots fans should look at the bright side. They have ton of great memories from one of the greatest winning runs in the history of the NFL. And their going to need those memories because Belichick’s “genius” walked out the door and signed with Tampa Bay last March.

    And this is a 43 year-old Tom Brady (not even at his peak anymore) that has taken a 7-9 team from last year and made them a 7-3 team so far this year.

    When was the last time BB couldn’t get the Patriots to the playoffs? When Brady missed the season in 2008 and Matt Cassel took over.

    Enjoy the memories. There aren’t going to be any good new ones any time soon.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.