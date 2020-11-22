Patriots’ postseason hopes take a hit in 27-20 loss to Texans

Getty Images

It was a rare day for Dolphins fans as they were rooting for the Patriots. The Dolphins own the Texans’ first-round draft choice in 2021.

But the consolation for Dolphins fans is they got to see the Patriots’ postseason hopes take a hit.

Houston beat New England 27-20 to improve to 3-7. The Patriots fell to 4-6 and now face an uphill battle to reach the playoffs, which they have made every year since last missing the postseason in 2008 with an 11-5 record.

Deshaun Watson outplayed Cam Newton, completing 28 of 37 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns. Watson now has thrown for 1,432 yards with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions in the past five games. The Texans are only 2-3 in those five games.

Watson also led the Texans in rushing, going for 36 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

He got help from the Texans Defense on Sunday.

The Patriots had to settle for field goals after reaching the Houston 26 and 18 on separate drives. On their next-to-last possession, the Patriots got as close as the Houston 24.

Newton had his third-down pass battled down by J.J. Watt, one of four passes defensed by Watt on the day, and he had no chance on a fourth-down blitz by the Texans that forced a throw into the ground as he was about to be sacked.

The Patriots got the ball back with nine seconds and 71 yards to go. Newton completed a 9-yard pass to Ryan Izzo and then a 50-yard Hail Mary to the 12-yard line as time expired.

Newton went 26-of-40 for 365 yards and a touchdown.

Damiere Byrd caught six passes for 132 yards and a touchdown, a 42-yarder in the third quarter.