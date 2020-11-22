Raiders put Lamarcus Joyner back on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

It looked like the Raiders were set to have defensive back Lamarcus Joyner in the lineup against the Chiefs on Sunday night, but that won’t be the case.

Joyner was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and there were multiple reports on Sunday morning that there were no COVID-19 issues affecting the schedule for Sunday as a result of Saturday’s testing. There is one that will affect Joyner and the Raiders, however.

According to multiple reports, Joyner is back on the reserve list. Joyner was one of many defensive players put on the list as a result of close contact with defensive end Clelin Ferrell before Ferrell’s positive test this week.

The other players in that group — safety Johnathan Abram, defensive tackles Maliek Collins, Johnathan Hankins and Kendal Vickers, defensive end Arden Key and cornerback Isaiah Johnson — came off the list on Saturday and are still on track to play.