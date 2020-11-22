Randy Gregory, DeMarcus Lawrence are active for Cowboys; Vikings have new long snapper

Getty Images

Cowboys pass rushers Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence were listed as questionable for today’s game against the Vikings. Both missed time this week with what the Cowboys listed as illness.

Coach Mike McCarthy said he anticipated both playing today, and both will play today.

They are active.

The Cowboys’ inactives are quarterback Ben DiNucci, receiver Malik Turner, free safety Reggie Robinson, defensive end Bradlee Anae, outside linebacker Justin March-Lillard, offensive tackle Greg Senat and defensive end Ron’Dell Carter.

The Vikings will have cornerback Cameron Dantzler and tight end Irv Smith Jr. Both are active after being listed as questionable.

Dantzler missed two games with a concussion and Smith one with a groin strain.

The Vikings have benched long snapper Austin Cutting, who is inactive. Andrew DePaola will snap in an NFL game for the first time since Week 1 in 2018 with the Raiders when he tore an ACL.

The Vikings’ other inactives are offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland (ankle), receiver Dan Chisena, receiver Tajae Sharpe, defensive end Jordan Brailford, safety Curtis Riley and cornerback Dylan Mabin.

Rookie defensive tackle James Lynch is active after being inactive the past two games.