Report: Randall Cobb’s toe injury “considered significant”

Texans receiver Randall Cobb scored a touchdown on a 3-yard pass from Deshaun Watson with 3:36 remaining in the first quarter Sunday.

Unfortunately for Cobb, that might be his final snap for awhile.

Cobb was seen after the play yelling on the sideline as the team’s medical staff examined him. The Texans ruled him out with a foot injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cobb injured a toe and the injury is “considered significant.” Cobb will undergo further medical testing Monday, but he is expected to miss games.

Keke Coutee saw more playing time in Cobb’s absence and scored on a 6-yard reception. The Texans also saw receiver Kenny Stills depart early with a leg injury.

Defensive tackle P.J. Hall is headed to injured reserve after tearing a pectoral muscle.