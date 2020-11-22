Rex Burkhead carted off with knee injury

Getty Images

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead was carted from the sideline to the locker room early in the third quarter.

The team reports Burkhead has a knee injury and won’t return.

Only 1:39 into the second half, Burkhead was injured as he was tackled for a 1-yard loss by Justin Reid and Bradley Roby. He had four carries for only 7 yards and two catches for 5 yards.

The Texans have had injury problems of their own.

Already missing the left side of their offensive line, the Texans have lost receivers Kenny Stills and Randall Cobb.

Cobb was injured on his 3-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter and won’t return from his foot injury. Stills won’t return from a leg injury.

Defensive tackle P.J. Hall is questionable to return with chest injury.