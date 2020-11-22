Saints stretch lead to 15 on two Taysom Hill TDs

Getty Images

Taysom Hill is still looking for his first passing touchdown, but he’s doing just fine on the ground.

Hill ran in from 10 yards out with just under 13 minutes left to play for his second touchdown of the second half of Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Those scores and a strong defensive effort have allowed the Saints to stretch a 10-9 halftime lead to a 24-9 advantage.

Hill appeared to throw a long touchdown to Emmanuel Sanders in the third quarter, but the play was wiped out by a holding penalty.

The Falcons have run six offensive plays since the break and gained three yards. If that doesn’t change quickly, the Saints will have a comfortable win in their pockets.