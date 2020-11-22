Saints up 10-9 on Falcons at halftime

Getty Images

Taysom Hill‘s first half as the Saints’ starting quarterback was short on offensive fireworks, but he did enough to get his team to halftime with a lead.

Cam Jordan sacked Matt Ryan near midfield on a third down in the final minute of the first half to ensure that the Saints’ 10-9 lead would stand up. It was Jordan’s second sack of the day and the fourth overall sack of Ryan for a Saints Defense that has not allowed a touchdown thus far on Sunday.

Hill’s biggest highlight came on the touchdown drive that came directly before Jordan’s sack. He hooked up with Emmanuel Sanders for 44 yards to move the ball inside the red zone. He added a six-yard completion to tight end Jared Cook to convert a third down one play before Alvin Kamara‘s touchdown run.

The Falcons put up 161 yards of offense and kicked three field goals during the first half. Their hopes for better results in the second half may be hindered by wide receiver Julio Jones‘ hamstring. The Falcons said he’s been cleared to return after a trip to the sideline medical tent, but Jones was not on the field just before halftime.

Hill is 9-of-13 for 127 yards and he’s run twice for six yards as the offense found it tough to get much going during the first two quarters. He ended the half well, however, and we’ll see if there’s any momentum carrying over to the second half.