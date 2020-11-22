Sean McVay hopes Monday night will be “kind of a breakthrough” for explosive plays

Getty Images

The Rams’ offense has evolved in 2020 from flash and dash to more ground and pound. Coach Sean McVay hopes that, as of Monday night against the Buccaneers, the offense will have a little more of the former.

“We’ve got to be able to make some more plays, it takes everybody,” McVay told reporters on Saturday regarding whether the offense needs more explosive plays. “I think those are some of the things that will lead to us really getting over the top and in a lot of areas because I think there’s been a lot of efficiency. But, some of those explosives are definitely things you’re always hunting. But take each play as its own entity.”

The question was posed by making specific reference to the lack of big plays involving receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.

“Those are two players we have a lot of confidence in and we’re just going to see if this week represents kind of a breakthrough for us,” McVay said.

Overall, the L.A. offense remains in the top 10 of the league, averaging 395.6 yards per game (seventh in the league) and 5.8 yards per play (tied for ninth with the Raiders and Panthers). McVay wants more plays that gain large chunks at once, involving both of the team’s top two receivers.

We’ll see on Monday night whether that happens.