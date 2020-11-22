Steelers move to 10-0 with four interceptions in 27-3 victory over Jaguars

Getty Images

Rookie Jake Luton completed his first pass for 17 yards and his second pass for 15 yards. He should have stopped right there.

Luton and the Jaguars had a tough day against the Steelers’ sixth-ranked defense that arguably is the best in the league. Pittsburgh rolled to a 27-3 victory.

The Steelers, who trailed 3-0 early, moved to 10-0 on the season with the Ravens up next.

The Jaguars gained only 206 yards, with James Robinson gaining 73 of those rushing, as Luton went 16-of-37 for 151 yards and four interceptions. His passer rating was 15.5.

Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick had two interceptions each.

The Steelers had 373 yards as James Conner rushed for 89 on 13 carries and Ben Roethlisberger completed 32 of 46 passes for 267 yards with two touchdowns and an interception that prevented more Steelers points.

Diontae Johnson caught 12 passes for 111 yards, and Chase Claypool had four catches for 59 yards and a score. Claypool has 10 touchdowns in 10 career games, trailing only Billy Howton by one touchdown in NFL history for the most touchdowns in the first 10 games to start a career.