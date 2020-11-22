Steelers move to 10-0 with four interceptions in 27-3 victory over Jaguars

Posted by Charean Williams on November 22, 2020, 4:25 PM EST
Rookie Jake Luton completed his first pass for 17 yards and his second pass for 15 yards. He should have stopped right there.

Luton and the Jaguars had a tough day against the Steelers’ sixth-ranked defense that arguably is the best in the league. Pittsburgh rolled to a 27-3 victory.

The Steelers, who trailed 3-0 early, moved to 10-0 on the season with the Ravens up next.

The Jaguars gained only 206 yards, with James Robinson gaining 73 of those rushing, as Luton went 16-of-37 for 151 yards and four interceptions. His passer rating was 15.5.

Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick had two interceptions each.

The Steelers had 373 yards as James Conner rushed for 89 on 13 carries and Ben Roethlisberger completed 32 of 46 passes for 267 yards with two touchdowns and an interception that prevented more Steelers points.

Diontae Johnson caught 12 passes for 111 yards, and Chase Claypool had four catches for 59 yards and a score. Claypool has 10 touchdowns in 10 career games, trailing only Billy Howton by one touchdown in NFL history for the most touchdowns in the first 10 games to start a career.

9 responses to “Steelers move to 10-0 with four interceptions in 27-3 victory over Jaguars

  3. Pittsburgh is doing a great job of taking care of the ball this year. Ben in pace for just 8 interceptions right now. Might be the best overall wr corps in football, they are very underrated. No rest though, with Baltimore on Thursday!

    Go Steelers!

  4. How in the world does Pittsburgh find WRs the way they do. Going back to Hines Ward they regularly find guys after the first round that turn out to be pretty good.

    Hines Ward – 3rd round
    Antwan Randle El – 2nd round
    Martavis Bryant – 4th round (productive until suspensions and attitude ended his career)
    Mike Wallace – 3rd round
    Antonio Brown – 6th round
    Emmanuel Sanders – 3rd round
    Chase Claypool – 2nd round

    I remember when Mike Wallace, their #1 left in free agency. Then Emmanuel Sanders. Then Antonio Brown. They have an entirely new WR group and they are all young and pretty darn good. It just goes to show you don’t have to draft a WR in the first round (like Laquon Treadwell, Corey Coleman, John Ross, etc.). Show me a team who has had more success with WRs drafted in the 3rd round or later. It’s incomprehensible how they continue to find guys on the third day of the draft who develop into good WRs.

  5. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    The Steelers have the most unimpressive 10-0 record I can remember.
    ———————————–
    The Patriots have the most unimpressive 4-6 record I can remember.

  7. Btw, happy 24th birthday to JuJu! Yes he’s still only 24, he smiles constantly, blocks like a fullback, plays hard-nosed team football all game and looks like the second coming of Hines Ward. With next year’s cap so low due to covid issues, it’s gonna be tough to keep him.

    Go Steelers!

  8. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    November 22, 2020 at 4:36 pm
    The Steelers have the most unimpressive 10-0 record I can remember.

    To go 10-0 in the league today that is very impressive. Especially with no normal training camp, no preseason, and star QB coming off a potential career ending injury. They beat the Browns, Titans and Ravens in consecutive weeks, they played three straight games on the road and won all of them and they played multiple games against teams coming off of a bye and beat them too.

  9. emmetalkwouldya says:
    Wait … the sixth ranked defense is “the best in the league”????

    The rankings only consider yards allowed. They don’t take into consideration: points allowed. sacks. turnovers. etc. all of which the Steelers are near the top of the heap.

