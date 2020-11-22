Steelers rolling toward their 10th victory, leading 17-3 at halftime

Getty Images

The Steelers are halfway to their 10th victory.

James Conner, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson and Minkah Fitzpatrick led Pittsburgh in the first half as the Steelers hold a 17-3 advantage over the Jaguars at halftime.

Conner has rushed for 68 yards on eight carries and has two catches for 12 yards.

Claypool has three catches for 51 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown. It is the rookie’s 10th touchdown in 10 games, only one behind the NFL record of 11 touchdowns through the first 10 games of a career set by Green Bay’s Billy Howton in 1952.

Johnson has eight catches for 97 yards.

Tyson Alualu and Fitzpatrick had the play of the first half for the Steelers.

The Jaguars, who trailed 10-3 with 3:08 remaining until halftime, were threatening to make things interesting at the Pittsburgh 11-yard line. But Alualu tipped a pass by Jake Luton and Fitzpatrick intercepted it and returned it 37 yards before James Robinson tackled him.

The Steelers marched 61 yards in seven plays, with Benny Snell scoring on a 1-yard run with 44 seconds left in the half.

They had a chance to add even more points before the half following a Terrell Edmunds interception. The Steelers reached the Jacksonville 24 before Ben Roethlisberger was intercepted by Daniel Thomas to end the half.

Chris Boswell missed a field goal after a bad snap on the Steelers’ first possession.

Roethlisberger is 17-of-25 for 180 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Luton is 7-of-18 for 87 yards and the pick. Robinson has rushed for 50 yards on 11 carries.