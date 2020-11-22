Sunday Night Football: Patrick Mahomes rallies Chiefs for a 35-31 win over Raiders

Getty Images

The Chiefs might be taking a victory lap around Allegiant Stadium after pulling out a 35-31 win over the Raiders in Sunday Night Football.

The Raiders drew the ire of the Chiefs for having their buses circle Arrowhead Stadium as they departed for the airport following a 40-32 victory in Week 5. They nearly pulled off the sweep, scoring a go-ahead touchdown with 1:43 remaining.

But it was too much time for Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs scored on a 22-yard pass from Mahomes to Travis Kelce with 28 seconds remaining. It capped off a seven-play, 75-yard drive in only 1:15.

Daniel Sorensen picked off Derek Carr on the Raiders’ first snap after Kelce’s touchdown to assure the Chiefs’ fifth consecutive win.

The Chiefs moved to 9-1, while the Raiders fell to 6-4.

The rivals’ two games, though, were so entertaining as to root for a third meeting between them in the postseason.

Raiders tight end Jason Witten, two plays after he had a false start on first-and-goal from the 1-yard line, caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Carr on third-and-goal with 1:43 remaining. Witten caught the ball in front of Tanoh Kpassagnon after Carr had all day searching for a target.

The Chiefs had two crucial defensive penalties in the 12-play, 75-yard drive. Chris Jones jumped offsides on third-and-one from the Kansas City 29, and Bashaud Breeland was penalized for defensive pass interference in the end zone on third-and-10 from the Kansas City 23.

Mahomes saved the day for the Chiefs, though.

He was surgical in the game-winning drive, going 6-for-7 for 75 yards as Kelce had two catches for 37 yards and Tyreek Hill two for 19. Mahomes showed why he now is the favorite for the MVP award.

Mahomes finished 34-of-45 for 348 yards with two touchdowns and an interception that denied the Chiefs points before the half. Kelce caught eight passes for 127 yards and the game-winner, while Hill made 11 receptions for 102 yards and a score.

The Chiefs had three rushing touchdowns, two by Clyde Edwards-Helaire and one by Le'Veon Bell.

Carr went 23-of-31 for 275 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.