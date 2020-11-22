Sunday’s games all set to go after COVID-19 testing

Getty Images

The NFL has seen a spike in positive COVID-19 tests along with the rest of the country recently, but there are none that will interfere with playing Sunday’s slate of games.

According to multiple reports, the latest round of testing brought back no positives that will impact any of the 12 games around the league.

Those results mean that the Raiders will be able to play all of the defenders they activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list in the last two days. Defensive backs Lamarcus Joyner and Johnathan Abram; defensive linemen Maliek Collins, Johnathan Hankins, Kendal Vickers, and Arden Key; and cornerback Isaiah Johnson make up that group.

The Raiders still have a handful of other players on the reserve list, but they and the other 23 teams playing on Sunday will be able to move forward as planned.