Teddy Bridgewater will test knee in pregame before deciding whether to play

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was listed as questionable for today’s game against the Lions with a knee injury, and he will remain questionable until pregame warmups.

Bridgewater plans to test the knee in pregame and then decide in conjunction with the Panthers’ coaching and medical staffs whether he can go.

From the sound of it, Bridgewater wants to play despite his MCL sprain, but the team isn’t sure that’s a good idea. Panthers coach Matt Rhule has declined to say whether P.J. Walker or Will Grier would start if Bridgewater can’t play.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was also listed as questionable with a thumb injury, but from all indications he will play.