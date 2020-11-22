Texans to put P.J. Hall on IR with a torn pectoral

Getty Images

The Texans got a win on Sunday, but they lost defensive tackle P.J. Hall for a while.

According to multiple reports, Hall is headed to injured reserve after tearing his pectoral muscle in Sunday’s 27-20 victory over the Patriots.

Hall signed with the Texans in August after a trade sending him from the Raiders to the Vikings was rescinded and the Raiders released him. He started the last nine games for the team and appeared in all 10 games.

Hall had two tackles before getting hurt on Sunday. He has 34 tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits on the year.