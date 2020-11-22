Titans, Ravens trade pregame pleasantries

Getty Images

The Titans-Ravens game could become one of the best of the day. The pregame already was and will be the best of the day.

Titans players invaded the crest at midfield in Baltimore. Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t like it, and he moved toward them. The situation culminated in Harbaugh and Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler shouting at each other.

Harbaugh and Titans coach Mike Vrabel (I’d pay $99 to watch that fight) then engaged in a “spirited chat.”

It all settled down, but it paints the picture of the hostility and desperate of these teams. The loser falls to 6-4, putting them in danger of stumbling out of the postseason field entirely.