Tua Tagovailoa out, Ryan Fitzpatrick in

The Dolphins have made another change at quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa was benched in the fourth quarter of today’s game, with the Dolphins trailing the Broncos 20-10. Ryan Fitzpatrick went back in.

Tagovailoa had been sacked six times, but it wasn’t clear whether he was injured of if head coach Brian Flores just felt that Fitzpatrick gave the Dolphins a better chance of coming back and winning. Tagovailoa did fall awkwardly on his final sack, but he was standing on the sideline without the medical staff checking on him.

At the time he was benched, Tagovailoa had completed 11 of 20 passes for just 83 yards, and had lost 33 yards on his six sacks.