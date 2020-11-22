Washington takes lead after Joe Burrow injury

Getty Images

It looks like the Bengals will have Ryan Finley at quarterback for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team and he will need to author a comeback if the Bengals are going to win the game.

Burrow hurt his left leg when he got hit low by a Washington defender and one of his own blockers on a third-down incompletion and Washington took over at their 45-yard-line after a punt. The Football Team would need just five plays to get into the end zone.

Antonio Gibson ran three times for 38 yards and Alex Smith capped the drive with a three-yard touchdown pass to Steven Sims.

It was Smith’s first touchdown pass of the afternoon and the Football Team now leads 14-9 in the third quarter.