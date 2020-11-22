Week 11 early inactives: Marshon Lattimore out for Saints

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
The Saints will have a new starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Falcons after placing Drew Brees on injured reserve and they’ll also be missing cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Lattimore was listed as questionable for Sunday with an abdomen injury and the team put him on the inactive list Sunday morning.
Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.
Falcons at Saints
Falcons: QB Kurt Benkert, CB Tyler Hall, RB Qadree Ollison, DL Deadrin Senat, OL John Wetzel
Saints: TE Josh Hill, RB Dwayne Washington, CB Marshon Lattimore, OL Derrick Kelly, DT Malcolm Roach, LB Chase Hansen
Lions at Panthers
Lions: RB D'Andre Swift, WR Kenny Golladay, WR Danny Amendola, DL Da’Shawn Hand, DE Austin Bryant, G Logan Stenberg, QB David Blough
Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Teddy Bridgewater, T Russell Okung, G John Miller, CB Donte Jackson, S Sam Franklin
Titans at Ravens
Titans: S Kenny Vaccaro, WR Adam Humphries, CB Adoree' Jackson, TE MyCole Pruitt, G Rodger Saffold, DL Larrell Murchison, LS Matt Orzech
Ravens: DT Calais Campbell, DT Brandon Williams, S Geno Stone, G Ben Bredeson, DE Jihad Ward
Eagles at Browns
Eagles: S Rudy Ford, OL Nate Herbig, RB Jason Huntley, QB Nate Sudfeld, WR Quez Watkins, T Brett Toth
Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, RB Dontrell Hilliard, CB Robert Jackson, S Jovante Moffatt, LB Tae Davis, DE Joe Jackson
Patriots at Texans
Patriots: RB Sony Michel, DB Myles Bryant, RB J.J. Taylor, DT Adam Butler, QB Brian Hoyer, WR Isaiah Ford
Texans: QB Josh McCown, FB Cullen Gillaspia, G Senio Kelemete, T Laremy Tunsil, WR Isaiah Coulter, DE Nate Orchard
Steelers at Jaguars
Steelers: RB Trey Edmunds, LB Jayrone Elliott, RB Jaylen Samuels, QB Josh Dobbs, NT Isaiah Buggs
Jaguars: TE James O'Shaughnessy, WR Laviska Shenault, QB Gardner Minshew, CB Sidney Jones, LB Quincy Williams, OL KC McDermott, TE Tyler Davis
Bengals at Washington Football Team
Bengals: K Austin Seibert, OL B.J. Finney, G Keaton Sutherland, OL Fred Johnson, WR Mike Thomas
WFT: S Deshazor Everett, DE Ryan Anderson, WR Dontrelle Inman, OT Cornelius Lucas, LB Jared Norris, WR Jeff Badet