Week 11 early inactives: Marshon Lattimore out for Saints

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Saints will have a new starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Falcons after placing Drew Brees on injured reserve and they’ll also be missing cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Lattimore was listed as questionable for Sunday with an abdomen injury and the team put him on the inactive list Sunday morning.

Falcons at Saints

Falcons: QB Kurt Benkert, CB Tyler Hall, RB Qadree Ollison, DL Deadrin Senat, OL John Wetzel

Saints: TE Josh Hill, RB Dwayne Washington, CB Marshon Lattimore, OL Derrick Kelly, DT Malcolm Roach, LB Chase Hansen

Lions at Panthers

Lions: RB D'Andre Swift, WR Kenny Golladay, WR Danny Amendola, DL Da’Shawn Hand, DE Austin Bryant, G Logan Stenberg, QB David Blough

Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Teddy Bridgewater, T Russell Okung, G John Miller, CB Donte Jackson, S Sam Franklin

Titans at Ravens

Titans: S Kenny Vaccaro, WR Adam Humphries, CB Adoree' Jackson, TE MyCole Pruitt, G Rodger Saffold, DL Larrell Murchison, LS Matt Orzech

Ravens: DT Calais Campbell, DT Brandon Williams, S Geno Stone, G Ben Bredeson, DE Jihad Ward

Eagles at Browns

Eagles: S Rudy Ford, OL Nate Herbig, RB Jason Huntley, QB Nate Sudfeld, WR Quez Watkins, T Brett Toth

Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, RB Dontrell Hilliard, CB Robert Jackson, S Jovante Moffatt, LB Tae Davis, DE Joe Jackson

Patriots at Texans

Patriots: RB Sony Michel, DB Myles Bryant, RB J.J. Taylor, DT Adam Butler, QB Brian Hoyer, WR Isaiah Ford

Texans: QB Josh McCown, FB Cullen Gillaspia, G Senio Kelemete, T Laremy Tunsil, WR Isaiah Coulter, DE Nate Orchard

Steelers at Jaguars

Steelers: RB Trey Edmunds, LB Jayrone Elliott, RB Jaylen Samuels, QB Josh Dobbs, NT Isaiah Buggs

Jaguars: TE James O'Shaughnessy, WR Laviska Shenault, QB Gardner Minshew, CB Sidney Jones, LB Quincy Williams, OL KC McDermott, TE Tyler Davis

Bengals at Washington Football Team

Bengals: K Austin Seibert, OL B.J. Finney, G Keaton Sutherland, OL Fred Johnson, WR Mike Thomas

WFT: S Deshazor Everett, DE Ryan Anderson, WR Dontrelle Inman, OT Cornelius Lucas, LB Jared Norris, WR Jeff Badet