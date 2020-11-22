Zac Taylor: We made progress on offensive line, won’t apologize for it

USA TODAY Sports

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn’t have an update about quarterback Joe Burrow‘s left leg injury when he spoke to reporters after Sunday’s 20-9 loss to the Washington Football Team, but Burrow appeared to spill the beans in a tweet telling fans he’ll see them next year.

When he does return, there will be a lot of focus on the job the Bengals have done to improve their blocking on the offensive line. Burrow took a league-high 72 hits through his first nine games of this season and he was injured on a hit after delivering a pass in the third quarter of Sunday’s game.

Taylor was asked if he felt the team did enough to protect Burrow this season.

“All we can do is make progress as the season goes,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com. “We gave up a lot of pressure in the beginning of the season. In these last couple weeks our guys have done a great job of keeping people off Joe. He’s had a great pocket, he did not have a sack in the first half. The hit, as I saw it, wasn’t with the ball in his hand. People keep talking about the offensive line without seemingly watching the film for the last four weeks. Again, those guys have done a good job, it’s been a revolving door of players they have been doing a great job. Joe has done a great job moving us down the field. We felt like we were making a lot of progress over the last five weeks and we are not going to apologize for any of that.”

Burrow was well protected against the Titans in Week 8 and for most of Sunday before the injury, but was sacked four times and hit nine times against the Steelers in Week 10 and sacked four times and hit seven times against the Browns in Week 7. That may have been an uptick from the early season, but there’s a lot of work left to do in Cincinnati.