Ali Marpet among Buccaneers’ inactives

Offensive guard Ali Marpet was doubtful for Monday Night Football, so it’s no surprise he is among the Buccaneers’ inactives.

AQ Shipley will start at center again this week with center Ryan Jensen replacing Marpet.

Marpet still has not fully recovered from a concussion he was diagnosed with against the Giants three weeks ago.

Quarterback Ryan Griffin, running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, tight end Tanner Hudson and defensive lineman Khalil Davis are the Bucs’ other inactives.

The Bucs also announced that head strength and condition coach Anthony Piroli will be unavailable tonight.

The Rams’ inactives are running back Raymond Calais, offensive lineman Brian Allen (knee), receiver Trishton Jackson and tight end Brycen Hopkins.