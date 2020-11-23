Blown leads plague Packers in 2020

Posted by Mike Florio on November 23, 2020, 9:56 AM EST
Getty Images

The Packers have built a record of 7-3, which is good. In each of their three losses, the Packers have blown leads of seven or more points. Which is not good.

Against the Buccaneers, a 10-0 lead became a 38-10 blowout loss. Against the Vikings, leads of 7-0 and 14-7 didn’t last. On Sunday against the Colts, leads of 21-7 and 28-14 didn’t hold.

On the surface, it’s a failure of the defense. At a deeper level, the offense also bears blame for it. On Sunday, for example, the Packers opened the second half with a pair of three-and-out drives, allowing the Colts to eventually tie things up at 28.

The end result for the Packers on Sunday was a blown 14-point lead. That rarely happens to the Packers under Aaron Rodgers. At least when they’re not playing the Colts.

As noted by ESPN, Rodgers has a record of 95-2 against all teams other than the Colts, when leading by 14 or more points. Against the Colts, Rodgers is 1-2 when leading by 14 or more points.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Blown leads plague Packers in 2020

  2. That’s why they play the games. The Packers can certainly not be described as a “second-half” team. Not this year.

  3. It sure looked like the refs were doing everything they could to give Rodgers one more possession at the end of regulation. I lost track of how many holding calls they made against the Colts offensive line in the final two minutes. Not only did the Colts lose several first downs that would of put the game away, all the flags kept stopping the clock so GB didn’t have to burn their time outs.

  4. There were more holding calls on that drive than most entire games. It was ridiculous, but every one of them was highlighted on replay and shown to be legit….so I commend the refs for having the stones to keep calling them when we all know how it looked. It’s not like any of them were phantoms. Want less flags, quit fricken holding.

  7. Speaking for most football fans that don’t think it’s a good idea to wear cheese on their heads seeing Rodgers and the Packers lose is a good thing , lol .

  8. They’ll continue to have problems holding leads until that defense is overhauled. Not sure if it coaching or personnel (or some of both) but they end up with guys embarrassingly out of place far too often. That long Pittman TD in the first quarter pretty much sums up their whole season thus far: Simple crossing pattern but Pittman is left totally alone while 3 defenders chase a different receiver. You’d expect your local high school team would defend it better than that.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.