Brian Flores: I expect Tua Tagovailoa to bounce back

Getty Images

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores pulled Tua Tagovailoa from Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, but he said after the game that the decision to go with Ryan Fitzpatrick was only for that afternoon.

Flores reiterated that at a Monday press conference and said that the Dolphins have “a lot of confidence” in the first-round pick. He said he doesn’t think there’s a particular message he wants Tagovailoa to take from the move because the message of “we all have to play better, we’ve got to coach better” applies to the entire team.

Flores also said he doesn’t want to “make too much of this” because the team thinks better days are ahead for Tagovailoa.

“He’s the starting quarterback. He knows that. We’ve had that conversation,” Flores said, via Alain Poupart of SI.com. “He’s played well. And I expect him to continue to play well, I expect him to bounce back. He’s a resilient kid like I’ve said. He’s a talented kid as well, too. I expect him to bounce back. I expect our entire team to bounce back, be honest with you.”

Tagovailoa’s chance to rebound will come against the Jets in Week 12. The Jets allowed fellow 2020 first-rounder Justin Herbert to throw for 366 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday’s 34-28 loss.