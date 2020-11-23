Broncos to send game ball to seriously ill Hall of Famer Floyd Little

USA TODAY Sports

Broncos Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little has battled cancer since May. On Saturday, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com, Little was moved to hospice care, an indication that the battle will soon be ending.

Before that happens, the team with which Little became a star will honor him a final time. The game ball from Sunday’s win over the Dolphins will go to Little.

“We talked about him,” coach Vic Fangio told Legwold after the 20-13 victory. “One of the all-time greats in Broncos history, old No. 44, I remember as a kid growing up — I was an Eagles fan growing up — but from afar I was a Floyd Little fan, too. . . . We’re going to get it sent to him.”

The Broncos rushed for a season-high 182 yards against the Dolphins. Melvin Gordon gained 84 of those years, and Philip Lindsay added 82.

More than $135,000 has been raised to assist the Floyd family at this time. You can contribute here, if you’d like.