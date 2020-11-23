Cam Newton sidesteps question of whether he wants to stay with Patriots

Getty Images

Cam Newton has six games left on his one-year deal with the Patriots. Appearing Monday on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, Newton was asked a simple question: Does he have interest in staying with the team beyond this season?

Newton avoided it.

“Man, I have interest in winning the Arizona Cardinals game,” Newton said, via NBC Sports Boston. “How about that? . . . There are so many things that — I don’t want to even harp, dwell, or even think — as the Bible says, my cup runneth over. Just trying to focus on the near future rather than the far future.”

Sticking around would give Newton an even greater mastery of the offense, an offense he’s still learning.

“I would say so,” Newton said regarding whether he’s comfortable in the offense. “I would say every day for me is another opportunity for me to get better. Do I know everything in this offense? No, I do not.”

He could eventually know everything in the offense, if he returns. But if he stays, he surely won’t take another bargain-basement one-year deal. Newton will want something that better reflects the quarterback market. He’ll also likely have suitors elsewhere, depending on the offseason coaching and quarterback carousel.