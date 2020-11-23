Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods have Rams leading Bucs 17-14 at halftime

Getty Images

The Buccaneers and Rams have two of the best defenses in the league. The Rams rank first in yards allowed and the Bucs third.

The offenses, though, are showing them no respect.

The teams combined for 31 points and 355 yards in the first half, with the Rams taking a 17-14 lead into the locker room on a last-play, 38-yard field goal by Matt Gay. The Rams are 31-0 under Sean McVay when leading at halftime.

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp already has 100 yards receiving. Bucs defenders Devin White and Shaq Barrett had offsides penalties on third down. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Bucs defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh have no stats. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has two pass interference penalties for 38 yards on Mike Evans.

The Rams scored on three of four possessions, getting touchdowns from Robert Woods and Van Jefferson before ending the half with the field goal.

Jared Goff went 21-of-25 for 212 yards and two touchdowns, with Kupp catching nine passes for 109 yards and Woods five for 60.

Tom Brady was 16-of-24 for 119 yards and a 9-yard touchdown pass to Evans, who did all the heavy lifting by carrying two Rams into the end zone with him the final few yards.

Antonio Brown has six catches for 38 yards.

The Bucs have only 19 rushing yards and the Rams 5 as neither team was able to establish the run, though Leonard Fournette does have a touchdown run.