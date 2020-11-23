Dolphins place Jesse Davis on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Dolphins have placed offensive lineman Jesse Davis on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Davis, who has started 51 consecutive games for the Dolphins over four seasons, is not expected to play Sunday against the Jets, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins allowed only 14 sacks in the first nine games. They gave up six to the Broncos on Sunday.

Davis’ absence will force Miami to start rookies Austin Jackson at left tackle, Solomon Kindley at right guard and Rob Hunt at right tackle. Kindley has a foot injury that kept him out of the second half Sunday.

“His foot bothered him in the week; we’re in evaluation mode,” coach Brian Flores said Monday, via Jackson. “I’m sure he will get back as soon as he can. He’s a tough kid. If he can play, he’ll play.”

Adam Pankey, Michael Deiter and Julien Davenport are the other offensive linemen on the Dolphins’ 53-player roster.