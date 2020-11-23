Doug Marrone needs to see Gardner Minshew throw before deciding starter

Getty Images

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said after Sunday’s loss to the Steelers he didn’t know who would start at quarterback next week.

Jake Luton has struggled in three starts replacing Gardner Minshew. The rookie has thrown for 624 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

Minshew has told Marrone his thumb is 100 percent, Marrone said Monday. But the coach said, via John Reid of the Florida Times Union, that he will wait to see Minshew throw this week before making a decision on the starting quarterback.

All signs point to Minshew regaining the job, though.

Minshew has 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in seven starts this season.