Doug Pederson: We have to get it fixed with Carson Wentz

Getty Images

It’s hard to think of a team that felt less like a division leader through 10 games than the 2020 Eagles, but the standings still show them with a slim advantage over the Cowboys, Giants and Washington Football Team.

Remaining there is going to take a major change in the team’s performance. It won’t be coming via a quarterback change.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said he wouldn’t bench Carson Wentz after Sunday’s 22-17 loss to the Browns and he reiterated that position during a Monday appearance on WIP. Wentz had another rough outing in Cleveland and Pederson said he has faith in backup Jalen Hurts, but the coach still believes that the best thing for his team is to stick with Wentz.

“At that position, this late in the season when that happens, sometimes people take that as we are looking into next year or preparing for next season and giving some of these young guys an opportunity to play,” Pederson said. “Jalen is preparing himself each week to play and that’s what a backup quarterback should do. My perspective is we have to get it fixed with Carson Wentz. That’s where my trust and faith lies, we can get it done. That’s where I am at. By no means am I saying that I don’t have trust or faith in Jalen. It’s a matter of getting the corrections done with Carson.”

Pederson probably won’t find many buyers for the notion that Wentz’s issues can be corrected on the fly, but there doesn’t appear to be any other approach on the table in Philadelphia.