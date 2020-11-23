Eagles add Jordan Howard to practice squad

Getty Images

Jordan Howard is getting another chance in Philadelphia.

Howard, the veteran running back who failed miserably as a free agent signing with the Dolphins this year, has signed with the Eagles’ practice squad.

Ordinarily, a player with Howard’s level of experience wouldn’t be eligible for the practice squad. But new rules this year allow teams to add veterans with any amount of experience to the practice squad, so Howard can join the Eagles now, with an eye toward playing on their active roster at some point this season.

Howard played for the Eagles last year and had 119 carries for 525 yards and six touchdowns in the first nine games of the season, but he suffered a shoulder injury in his ninth game and didn’t carry the ball again last year.

The Eagles are in first place in a bad division, so they still have playoff hopes, and they’d like to think a veteran like Howard can help.