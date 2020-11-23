Ezekiel Elliott: We’re right where we need to be in the division

Getty Images

The Cowboys went more than a month without winning a game before beating the Vikings 31-28 on Sunday and running back Ezekiel Elliott snapped a longer drought.

Elliott posted 103 rushing yards on 21 carries, which marked the first time he crossed the 100-yard plateau since the final game of the 2019 season. He also scored his first touchdown since that Week 5 win over the Giants and shared his head coach’s hope that the team will be able to build on this performance.

“We never thought we were out of it,” Elliott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “Our division’s been struggling this year. We’re right where we need to be with what’s been going on with the division. We’ve got to build on this success, so we can’t come out on a short week and take a step back against a division opponent. We’ve got to make sure we build on the success and keep getting better.”

The opponent on Thursday will be the Washington Football Team, who have the same 3-7 record as the Cowboys and are also coming off a win on Sunday. Whoever can keep the momentum going will boost their shot of hosting a playoff game in January despite a season riddled with disappointments.