Joe Judge: I wish Marc Colombo luck, but this is best for the team

Getty Images

Giants head coach Joe Judge discussed for the first time today his decision to fire offensive line coach Marc Colombo, although he didn’t offer a lot of insight into what transpired between the two of them.

Addressing reports that Judge and Colombo had been feuding, and even that they had a fistfight, Judge decried “misinformation” but didn’t say what specifically was incorrect.

“From Day 1, I’ve made it clear I’m always going to make every decision based on what I see is best for the team,” Judge said, via NJ.com. ‘This decision is no different. Look, there’s been a lot of information out there, a lot of misinformation . . . I’m not going to rehash any of that. We wish Marc luck going forward. The decision we made was in the best interest of the New York Giants, short and long term.”

Judge hired Dave DeGuglielmo to replace Colombo.

“He brings some experience in this league,” Judge said of DeGuglielmo. “He does a good job, he’s coached some of the guys that are on the team already, he’s worked with a number of guys on staff already. There’s a level of experience that carries over, and that’s great, but all that really matters now is how each one of us coaches individually and how he coaches for the New York Giants. We’re excited to have him on staff with us moving forward.”

The Giants are, improbably, in the thick of the NFC East race at 3-7. Judge hopes improving his offensive line can help the Giants reach the playoffs.