Jon Gruden: Derek Carr was “almost flawless”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw an interception on his last pass in Sunday night’s loss to the Chiefs, but before that he had an excellent game.

Carr completed 23 of 31 passes for 275 yards, with three touchdowns and no sacks and only that one interception, and afterward Raiders coach Jon Gruden heaped praise on his quarterback.

“[Carr] played tremendous tonight,” Gruden said, via the Las Vegas Sun. “He played almost flawless.”

Carr knew he played well and also knew it wasn’t enough with Patrick Mahomes on the opposite sideline.

“It stings man,” Carr said. “Today it just wasn’t enough and it’s so unfortunate. . . . It just sucks it came down to something like that.”

For the Chiefs and the Raiders, it came down to Mahomes making one more play than Carr.