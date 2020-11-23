Matt Patricia: I go to work every day to try to earn my job

Getty Images

The Lions came into Sunday’s game with a chance to even their record at 5-5 against a Panthers team on a five-game losing streak and starting a quarterback who last started a game in the XFL.

That might have seemed like a dream scenario for a team to get a win, but it turned into a nightmare for the Lions. They put up 185 yards of offense, never moved the ball into the red zone, and wound up 20-0 losers at the final whistle.

It was the third time in the last four weeks that the Lions lost by at least 14 points and that’s only going to make head coach Matt Patricia’s seat hotter. He’s now 13-28-1 as the team’s head coach and there’s little sign that things are moving in the right direction.

“I think again for us, we kind of just focus one week at a time and all that stuff,” Patricia said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’ve had a philosophy for a long time, I go to work every day to try to earn my job. I mean, that’s just what I do. That doesn’t matter if it’s coaching, doing engineering, I don’t care if I’m in school. So, look, I’m just going to go to work and work hard. We all know that. We know we’re in the NFL, and that’s what it is. We got to go do better.”

Effort is important, but it doesn’t mean much without execution and Patricia’s Lions teams have never managed well on that front. Barring a complete turnaround that starts on Thanksgiving, it seems likelier and likelier that another coach will be charged with changing that in 2021.