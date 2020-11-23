Monday Night Football: Jared Goff throws 3 TDs as Rams earn 27-24 victory over Bucs

Getty Images

Jared Goff threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns and Matt Gay converted a 40-yard field goal with 2:36 remaining as the Los Angeles Rams took the lead in the NFC West standings with a 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Jordan Fuller intercepted Tom Brady twice with the second coming inside the final two minutes to seal the victory for Los Angeles.

With a rushing attack that managed just 37 yards on the night, the game fell to Goff and his receivers to deliver. Robert Woods caught 12 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown and Cooper Kupp added 145 yards on 11 receptions on the night. The Rams are now 32-0 when leading at halftime under head coach Sean McVay.

The Buccaneers also couldn’t run the ball at all with just 42 yards on the ground. However, Brady had far less success in the passing game as opposed to Goff. The Rams held Tampa Bay to just 251 yards of total offense.

Goff and Woods connected on a 4-yard touchdown to cap a 13-play, 80-yard drive on the Rams’ opening possession of the night. A pair of 10-play drives for Tampa Bay followed as Brady and Mike Evans hooked up for a 9-yard touchdown and Leonard Fournette scored on a 2-yard run as the Buccaneers took a 14-7 advantage.

The Rams would answer again when Goff found Van Jefferson for a 7-yard touchdown, the first of Jefferson’s career, to knot the game at 14-14. Gay would convert from 38 yards on the final play of the half as the Rams took a 17-14 lead into the break.

Goff’s two interceptions helped keep the Buccaneers in the game. The two turnovers led to 10 points for Tampa Bay as both came inside Los Angeles territory. A mix up on a screen pass led to Goff throwing a pass directly to Jason Pierre-Paul. Ryan Succop converted a 38-yard kick to again even the game up at 17-all.

After a missed field goal from Gay, the Rams managed to capitalize on Fuller’s first interception of Brady. Goff and Cam Akers connected for a 4-yard touchdown as the Rams took a 24-17 lead.

A fumbled snap exchange set the Rams back before Goff was picked off by Jordan Whitehead to set up the tying score. Brady connected with Chris Godwin for a 13-yard touchdown as the Buccaneers evened the game at 24-24 with 3:53 left to play.

But the Buccaneers couldn’t slow the Rams passing attack. Goff hit Woods for 23 yards and Kupp for 19 yards to move deep into Tampa Bay territory. Gay’s 40-yard kick would give the Rams the lead for the final time. Fuller then intercepted Brady on an overthrow for Cameron Brate and the Rams managed to run out the closing seconds.

Brady completed 26 of 48 passes for 216 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Brady did take the all-time career passing touchdowns record from Drew Brees. Brees being out injured will allow Brady the chance to rebuild a little cushion to his advantage.