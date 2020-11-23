Monday Night Football: Jared Goff throws 3 TDs as Rams earn 27-24 victory over Bucs

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on November 23, 2020, 11:34 PM EST
Getty Images

Jared Goff threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns and Matt Gay converted a 40-yard field goal with 2:36 remaining as the Los Angeles Rams took the lead in the NFC West standings with a 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Jordan Fuller intercepted Tom Brady twice with the second coming inside the final two minutes to seal the victory for Los Angeles.

With a rushing attack that managed just 37 yards on the night, the game fell to Goff and his receivers to deliver. Robert Woods caught 12 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown and Cooper Kupp added 145 yards on 11 receptions on the night. The Rams are now 32-0 when leading at halftime under head coach Sean McVay.

The Buccaneers also couldn’t run the ball at all with just 42 yards on the ground. However, Brady had far less success in the passing game as opposed to Goff. The Rams held Tampa Bay to just 251 yards of total offense.

Goff and Woods connected on a 4-yard touchdown to cap a 13-play, 80-yard drive on the Rams’ opening possession of the night. A pair of 10-play drives for Tampa Bay followed as Brady and Mike Evans hooked up for a 9-yard touchdown and Leonard Fournette scored on a 2-yard run as the Buccaneers took a 14-7 advantage.

The Rams would answer again when Goff found Van Jefferson for a 7-yard touchdown, the first of Jefferson’s career, to knot the game at 14-14. Gay would convert from 38 yards on the final play of the half as the Rams took a 17-14 lead into the break.

Goff’s two interceptions helped keep the Buccaneers in the game. The two turnovers led to 10 points for Tampa Bay as both came inside Los Angeles territory. A mix up on a screen pass led to Goff throwing a pass directly to Jason Pierre-Paul. Ryan Succop converted a 38-yard kick to again even the game up at 17-all.

After a missed field goal from Gay, the Rams managed to capitalize on Fuller’s first interception of Brady. Goff and Cam Akers connected for a 4-yard touchdown as the Rams took a 24-17 lead.

A fumbled snap exchange set the Rams back before Goff was picked off by Jordan Whitehead to set up the tying score. Brady connected with Chris Godwin for a 13-yard touchdown as the Buccaneers evened the game at 24-24 with 3:53 left to play.

But the Buccaneers couldn’t slow the Rams passing attack. Goff hit Woods for 23 yards and Kupp for 19 yards to move deep into Tampa Bay territory. Gay’s 40-yard kick would give the Rams the lead for the final time. Fuller then intercepted Brady on an overthrow for Cameron Brate and the Rams managed to run out the closing seconds.

Brady completed 26 of 48 passes for 216 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Brady did take the all-time career passing touchdowns record from Drew Brees. Brees being out injured will allow Brady the chance to rebuild a little cushion to his advantage.

29 responses to “Monday Night Football: Jared Goff throws 3 TDs as Rams earn 27-24 victory over Bucs

  1. People were saying drew brees had a limp noodle arm but they seem to have had the wrong nfc south quarterback. Tom brady looked really bad for the fourth time this season.

  7. The Mike Leach game of the Week. Almost had our 2nd game of the yr where neither team ran it 20 times. Thankfully the Rams got to 20 Carries. Tom Brady thought Jordan Fuller played for the Bucs since he did in College as in The Ohio State Buckeyes.
    Boger and his crew tried to give the Bucs the game early with that Bogus PI on Ramsey
    which was 100% OPI on Evans. This weeks Results The more balanced offence Run Balanced to Run Heavy offense was 10-2 with 2 Pushes Cowboys/ Vikings and the Titans/ Ravens game
    Teams rushing less then 20 times 1-8. 9-38-1 on the season. the Balanced or more Runs then passes 7-1. More runs then passes 4-1.

  8. Brady looked and played his age tonight. Tampa has only beat 2 winning teams this season. They are not as good as everyone is making them out to be.
    Limp noodle arm Brady is done!

  9. No more cruising to an automatic 6 wins in the AFC East. Now you gotta play legit teams. Pound the hapless squads in the NFC but when it comes to actual squads, then there seems to be issues. Last week against a middling Carolina, they cured whatever ailed them in NO, but in comes the Rams and another egg is laid. Let’s see who old school coach blames this time.

  11. calvinhobbes says:
    November 23, 2020 at 11:41 pm
    Aaron Rodgers is the GOAT. Prove me wrong.

    3 4 Rate This

    – – –

    Rodgers wishes he could have the career that Brady has. But he’s come up shortt. And everybody sees that, besides you apparently

  13. Bucs can’t beat teams that can pressure the QB. That being said they will most likely run the table they have good matchups against everyone including the chiefs.

    @Liberty Biberty Winston wasnt the only problem but he was the biggest one thats why the bucs already have the same amount of wins they had with him last season.

    @calvinhobbes lets see Aaron’s accomplishments at 43. By the time he hits 43 Mahomes will probably have taken over as the GOAT from Brady

  14. Rams defense deserves the game ball Goff and Brady both looked bad this game due to pressure. Rams are a tough team with a stout run defense which disrupted Brady’s game plan which was to establish Ronald Jones early. Both of these teams are tough and Brady will likely bounce back next week but the Chiefs are no joke.

  15. Tampa Bay Tommy doesn’t shake hands with peasants like Goff and Foles it seems when he loses to them.

    Kinda pathetic to be honest. Bugged me too when he was a Patriot.

  16. Thanks for the 6 SB’s in NE Tom. Sadly you are hanging on too long. Forcing throws to AB has me wondering what’s up? Plus the fact you can’t remember what down it is or where your OC lives makes me wonder.
    Again thanks for the memories but you are making it tough, too much talent in TBay to be this bad.

  18. This game shouldn’t have been as close as the score, but it was, due to several extremely bad calls. 1st Half: Tom Brady throws, Jalen Ramsey gets his helmet twisted and almost torn off, one of the worst non-calls of OPI I’ve seen. But wait! It wasn’t a non-call. Flag thrown, it’s DPI. Utterly ludicrous. Still 1st Half: Again, Jalen Ramsey gets blatantly interfered-with, but instead of OPI, it’s DPI. 2nd Half: Goff throws his second “interception” of the game but actually it’s hard for the receiver to catch the ball when he had just gotten creamed before the ball got there. Not DPI, though! It’s an INT!

  20. What happened with that illegal forward pass? Ball should’ve been blown dead. A forward lateral would be blown dead. Sure, decline the penalty but you can’t allow the illegal yardage…

  21. The ground game of the Bucs is more a burden than anything else. No creativity, most of the time forcing their way in the middle for 3 yards or less. So, they depend mostly on the passing game, and become predictable, let alone the fact that Brady cannot establish anything beyond 30 yards.
    They should concentrate on the shallow zones in the middle and the perimeters, and involve Fournette and Jones in the process.

  22. No worry’s Buc’s fans. . Brady will look like he’s 29 again when he faces the vaunted Chiefs defense who made Carr look like Joe Montana

  23. The rampant Tom Brady hate is just weird. I guess we should all strive to have so many haters. Must mean we’ve accomplished something

  24. That arm is cooked! Maybe one game its not true but I have witnessed 4 duds like this.

    Make Tom Brady throw more than 15 yards and its anybodys guess where the ball is going to land.

  26. The know it all, and jealous types, have been claiming Brady has been all done since 2011. I’ll believe he’s all done when he officially retires, and is no longer in a position to take a team into the playoffs, and on a run to the promised land. Until then he’s always in it…Period

  28. Pathetic Two-Yard Tommy sulks off the field yet again. Congratulate the winning team? NEVER! Talk about a very unsportsmanlike loser! So sad.

    Yeah, bring up all the stats that say Fading Tom Brady is one of the greatest deep passers of all-time. He’s certainly not now. One of nine on “deep” throws with TWO picks!

    Tommy was definitely the goat of the game tonight.

    So unfair.

    So very, very unfair!

