Myles Garrett will miss Week 12 game against Jaguars

After Sunday’s game against the Eagles, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett tweeted that he was “smiling and crying” with pride in how the team’s defensive line played in the 22-17 win.

They were playing without Garrett because Garrett tested positive for COVID-19 late last week. Garrett had tested negative multiple times while out of practice with an illness, but wound up on the reserve list on Friday.

They will have to play without Garrett again this weekend. Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Monday that Garrett will not play against the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Stefanski said the league’s protocols led to Garrett being ruled out and wouldn’t otherwise discuss Garrett’s condition.

The Browns defensive line generated five sacks of Carson Wentz and one went for a safety when Olivier Vernon dropped Carson Wentz in the end zone. Another outing like that would help the Browns’ chances of ending Week 12 with an 8-3 record.