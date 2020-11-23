NFL further tightens COVID-19 protocols

“Players who fail to wear masks on the sidelines will be subject to discipline,” the memo says. “Clubs are required to enforce these rules. Violations by players and/or staff will result in accountability measures being imposed upon the Club. It is strongly recommended that each Club designate one or two individuals in the Bench Area to ensure compliance with these rules.”

The league in recent weeks has become particularly concerned about potential sideline exposures during games, given the extent to which players huddle together while plotting strategy or receiving instruction from coaches. However, TV cameras routinely capture players pressed tightly together with no masks in sight.

The league also game-day attendance to 62 players, a number that includes players on injured reserve. (For example, if the Saints take quarterback Drew Brees to Denver this weekend, he’ll count toward the 62.) Teams must submit the list of the 62 players who will attend the game by 4:00 p.m. ET the day before the game.

Finally, the league has further limited access to club facilities when coaches and players are present. Only “Essential Football Personnel” may be in the building, with a maximum of 70 individuals. Up to 25 essential support personnel (food prep, security, cleaning staff, P.R.) may be present, but must have limited or no contact with Essential Football Personnel.

All other personnel must work remotely or at a location physically separate from the facility where players and coaches operate. This restriction officially becomes effective on November 30; however, teams are strongly encouraged to implement these specific rules as soon as possible.

These new measures represent the latest effort to further limit opportunities for players to be exposed to individuals who may have the virus. As the pandemic continues to rage, and with the Thanksgiving holiday threatening/promising to take the problem to even new heights, it’s critical that the league and its teams find a way to keep players and coaches safe.

Of course, the safest approach would be to put everyone in a hotel. Hopefully, that will happen before games are lost to the pandemic.