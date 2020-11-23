NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 11

Getty Images

The Steelers remain the NFL’s only unbeaten team, the Packers are in the lead for the top seed in the NFC, and the wild card race is wide-open in the AFC but more settled in the NFC. Here’s how the playoff picture looks after Week 11 (before Monday Night Football):

AFC

1. Steelers (10-0) One-game lead for home-field advantage.

2. Chiefs (9-1) Three-game lead in the AFC West.

3. Bills (7-3) One-game lead in the AFC East.

4. Colts (7-3) Owns head-to-head tiebreaker over Titans in AFC South.

5. Titans (7-3) First among the wild card teams.

6. Browns (7-3) Closing in on a return to the playoffs.

7. Raiders (6-4) Owns tiebreaker over Ravens and Dolphins thanks to better conference record.

***

8. Ravens (6-4) Owns tiebreaker over Dolphins based on strength of victory.

9. Dolphins (6-4) One game out in the AFC East.

10. Broncos (4-6) Two games out of the wild card.

11. Patriots (4-6) Two games out of the wild card.

12. Chargers (3-7) Three games out of the wild card.

13. Texans (3-7) Three games out of the wild card.

14. Bengals (2-7-1)

15. Jaguars (1-9)

16. Jets (0-10)

NFC

1. Saints (8-2) In the lead for home-field advantage.

2. Seahawks (7-3) Has the strength of victory tiebreaker over Green Bay.

3. Packers (7-3) Two-game lead in the NFC North.

4. Eagles (3-6-1) Leading the NFC East.

5. Buccaneers (7-3) Will be tough to catch the Saints in the NFC South.

6. Rams (6-3)

7. Cardinals (6-4)

***

8. Bears (5-5) Two games behind in the NFC North.

9. Vikings (4-6) Three games behind in the NFC North.

10. Lions (4-6) Three games behind in the NFC North.

11. 49ers (4-6) Two games behind in the wild card.

12. Panthers (4-7) No realistic chance in the wild card race.

13. Giants (3-7) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

14. Washington (3-7) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

15. Cowboys (3-7) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

16. Falcons (3-7) Dead last in the NFC.