NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 11

The Steelers remain the NFL’s only unbeaten team, the Packers are in the lead for the top seed in the NFC, and the wild card race is wide-open in the AFC but more settled in the NFC. Here’s how the playoff picture looks after Week 11 (before Monday Night Football):

AFC
1. Steelers (10-0) One-game lead for home-field advantage.

2. Chiefs (9-1) Three-game lead in the AFC West.

3. Bills (7-3) One-game lead in the AFC East.

4. Colts (7-3) Owns head-to-head tiebreaker over Titans in AFC South.

5. Titans (7-3) First among the wild card teams.

6. Browns (7-3) Closing in on a return to the playoffs.

7. Raiders (6-4) Owns tiebreaker over Ravens and Dolphins thanks to better conference record.

8. Ravens (6-4) Owns tiebreaker over Dolphins based on strength of victory.

9. Dolphins (6-4) One game out in the AFC East.

10. Broncos (4-6) Two games out of the wild card.

11. Patriots (4-6) Two games out of the wild card.

12. Chargers (3-7) Three games out of the wild card.

13. Texans (3-7) Three games out of the wild card.

14. Bengals (2-7-1)

15. Jaguars (1-9)

16. Jets (0-10)

NFC
1. Saints (8-2) In the lead for home-field advantage.

2. Seahawks (7-3) Has the strength of victory tiebreaker over Green Bay.

3. Packers (7-3) Two-game lead in the NFC North.

4. Eagles (3-6-1) Leading the NFC East.

5. Buccaneers (7-3) Will be tough to catch the Saints in the NFC South.

6. Rams (6-3)

7. Cardinals (6-4)

8. Bears (5-5) Two games behind in the NFC North.

9. Vikings (4-6) Three games behind in the NFC North.

10. Lions (4-6) Three games behind in the NFC North.

11. 49ers (4-6) Two games behind in the wild card.

12. Panthers (4-7) No realistic chance in the wild card race.

13. Giants (3-7) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

14. Washington (3-7) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

15. Cowboys (3-7) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

16. Falcons (3-7) Dead last in the NFC.

13 responses to “NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 11

  1. The AFC looks like it has a few teams on the edge of a wildcard that could steal a spot, the NFC looks like anyone who is good fills those 8 slots (-the Eagles) with no other teams looking good enough to snatch a wildcard from someone else. This is a really lopsided year for the conference’s.

  2. Even if they win their next three games, after winning a few in a row, the Vikings would still have a lot of work to do to sneak in to the playoffs. They will need everything to break right, and not have any let downs. Even then, they may fall short. But, it is more fun to watch these games than the first handful of games.

  4. It will be interesting to see how the packers get steamrolled in the playoffs once again…will they only lose by 30 this year?

  6. Just remember, as always, nobody sneaks into or backs into the playoffs. You either win enough games to make the playoffs, or you don’t.

  7. The Vikings could win most of the rest of their games and still have little chance at making the playoffs. They’re two games out of the seventh seed, who have the head-to-head tiebreaker over them. One of those 6-3 teams is going to have to tank and they all look pretty good right now.

  9. Tennessee plays Bmore Indianapolis and Cleveland probably 2/1
    Indianapolis plays Green Bay Tennessee than Houston 2/1
    Bmore Tennessee Pittsburgh Dallas 1/2
    Raiders kc Atlanta Jets 3/0

  10. Yeah, those Packers don’t have nearly as many Lombardi trophies as our vaunted Vikings! We just keep winning!

  11. So nice to see the Bills and Dolphins doing well, while the Patriots are terrible. The nation rejoices.

  12. Something poetic about Brady leaving his division just in time for the Bills and Dolphins to become relevant again, only to be swept by a division rival in New Orleans for the first time in his career.

