Philip Rivers: There was no panic at halftime

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers said “it felt like a big game when we came out for warmups” on Sunday against the Packers, but it took some time for his team to answer the bell.

The Packers led 28-14 after the first half, which left the Colts with a lot of work to do over the final 30 minutes of play. It did not leave them in a negative mental state, however.

“There was no panic at halftime,” Rivers said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Green Bay only scored three points after the break while Rivers led the offense on scoring drives the first four times they had the ball in the second half. That set the stage for overtime and the defense came up big again by forcing a Marquez Valdes-Scantling fumble that Rivers and the offense turned into a game-winning field goal.

The win moved the Colts to 3-1 in November and Rivers’ play has been a big part of that. He’s 101-of-151 for 1,085 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions in those four games, which led head coach Frank Reich to say that the veteran has “been playing like an elite quarterback” that the Colts hoped he’d be when the signed him this offseason.