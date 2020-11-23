Ravens’ Brandon Williams will quarantine after contact with Ingram, Dobbins

Getty Images

Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram have tested positive for COVID-19, and nose tackle Brandon Williams will have to quarantine for five days because of close contact with them.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said today that Williams is the only player who will be designated as a close contact with Dobbins and Ingram.

Dobbins, Ingram and Williams will all miss the Thanksgiving night game against the Steelers, but Harbaugh said the game is still on and the Ravens are beginning their preparations.

Harbaugh said he does not expect the Ravens to significantly change their offensive game plan and that running backs Gus Edwards and Justice Hill will get the carries that would ordinarily go to Dobbins and Ingram.

Williams missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury and it’s unclear whether he would have played against the Steelers anyway.