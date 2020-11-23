Ravens close facility after multiple positive COVID-19 tests

Getty Images

The Ravens are closing their facility today after multiple members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

“Late last night, we were informed that multiple members of the Baltimore Ravens organization tested positive for COVID-19, and those individuals immediately began to self-quarantine,” the statement says. “We have started the process of contact tracing and during this time, the Under Armour Performance Center will be closed, with all team activities conducted virtually. We will continue to work closely with and follow guidance from the NFL, team doctors and our medical trainers.”

The team has not said exactly how many people tested positive and whether those positive tests were for players, coaches or other staff members. Contact tracing may involve not only the Ravens but also the Titans, who played the Ravens yesterday after players were tested but before test results came back.

The Ravens are scheduled to play the Steelers on Thanksgiving night.