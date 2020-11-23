Ravens phasing Mark Ingram out of their offense

Getty Images

Ravens running back Mark Ingram will turn 31 next month, and he’s going in the direction so many running backs go after age 30.

The Ravens are phasing Ingram out of their offense, never more than in Sunday’s loss to the Titans, when he had just two carries for two yards. Sunday was the first game Ingram has played for the Ravens in which he wasn’t a starter, and there’s little doubt that he will continue to play only a backup role in the offense going forward.

Ingram missed two games with an ankle injury he suffered in Week Six, and since coming back he’s had just seven carries for seven yards in two games. In Ingram’s place the Ravens are turning to rookie J.K. Dobbins, who had 15 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown yesterday. Dobbins will get the bulk of the carries going forward.

The Ravens signed Ingram to a three-year, $15 million contract last year, but it’s hard to imagine he’ll be back in 2021, when he’s owed a $5 million salary. He appears to have reached the end of the line.