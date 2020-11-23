Report: Josh Allen avoided serious knee injury in Jags loss

Getty Images

The Jaguars lost their ninth straight game on Sunday and they saw pass rusher Josh Allen depart with a knee injury before the 27-3 loss to the Steelers came to an end.

Allen is set for more tests on Monday, but the initial word on his condition is fairly positive. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Allen avoided a serious injury. He is still expected to miss some game action, but it sounds like he should be able to return this season if the tests go well.

Allen has 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 13 quarterback hits this season.

The Jaguars also had left guard Andrew Norwell leave early on Sunday. He suffered an arm injury and Rapoport reports he will not play against the Browns in Week 12 as a result.