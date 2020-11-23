Report: Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins both test positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Ravens announced Monday they closed their facility after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the organization.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that two of the positives are running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins.

The Ravens will place Ingram and Dobbins on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Ingram played only six snaps Sunday against the Titans as the Ravens appear to be phasing him out of their offense. Dobbins played 41 offensive snaps.

Gus Edwards is the team’s other top running back. He had three carries for 6 yards against Tennessee.

The Ravens play the Steelers on Thursday night.